Police business and public works updates discussed at council



Mayor Bob Worth stated at Monday’s City Council meeting that this city council will continue to say the Pledge of Allegiance as long as he is the Mayor of Lake Benton.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting Monday night, opening with the Pledge of Allegiance. Following the pledge, Mayor Bob Worth commented, in response to a decision made by the St. Louis Park City Council, that, “For the record, we will be saying the Pledge of Allegiance until I’m not Mayor anymore.”

After the minutes of the June 17 meeting and the claims against the City of Lake Benton were approved, Acting Police Chief Dallas Cornell presented the police report…

