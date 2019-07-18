Rental rehab grant nearly ready to release funds



Lake Benton Police Officer Dallas Cornell submitted his letter of resignation during the Open Forum portion of Monday night’s meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regu­lar meeting on Monday, July 16. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting be­gan with the Open Forum. Dallas Cornell, formerly the acting Police Chief, submitted his resignation to the council during the Open Forum. Cornell read a letter of resignation to the council, stating that he was advised by the mayor to speak to the council concerning the issues he was having…

