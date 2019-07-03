Reserve now for the July $3 Diner’s Club meal

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The July $3 Thursday Diner’s Club meal will be held at The Lunch Box on July 11 at 11:30 a.m. A la­sagna dinner and dessert will be served. Rosanne Lasnetski of A.C.E. will share information on the new Community Connect minivan and the Nutri­tional Assistance Program for Seniors (NAPS) that recently began in Lake Benton. The meal will be sponsored by S&E Auto in Lake Benton. Reservations are requested and can be made by contacting Din­er’s Club Coordinator Ka Finzen at 507-368-9564 by Monday, July 8.

