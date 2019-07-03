Reserve now for the July $3 Diner’s Club meal
July 3, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
The July $3 Thursday Diner’s Club meal will be held at The Lunch Box on July 11 at 11:30 a.m. A lasagna dinner and dessert will be served. Rosanne Lasnetski of A.C.E. will share information on the new Community Connect minivan and the Nutritional Assistance Program for Seniors (NAPS) that recently began in Lake Benton. The meal will be sponsored by S&E Auto in Lake Benton. Reservations are requested and can be made by contacting Diner’s Club Coordinator Ka Finzen at 507-368-9564 by Monday, July 8.
