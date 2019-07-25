Rick Middlen
Rick Middlen lived two lives. The first was 46 years as a fearless adventurer, followed by 27 years as servant of the Lord. On July 16 Rick passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage. Rick had a larger than life personality and lit up a room when he entered.
Visitation took place at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. Rick’s funeral was 11 a.m. Friday, July 19 at United Church of Christ in Larchwood, Iowa. The family invited their guests to join them for lunch and a time of memories and fellowship following the funeral service on Friday at the golf course in Larchwood. Private family burial was Saturday, July 20 at Hills of Rest in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Rick was an accomplished businessman due to a combination of personality and brains. He evolved his love of sprint car racing into several successful businesses—Corbett-Middlen, Exhaust Pros, Northern Exhaust Warehouse, and Irontuff Manufacturing.
Rick’s love of speed resulted in induction into the Huset’s Speedway Hall of Fame in 2004. He also holds a World Air-Speed record for a flight from Sioux Falls to Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Rick faced multiple challenges in his life, including surviving polio as a child as well as a near-fatal plane crash that left him disabled. When he lost his mobility, he gained a new faith in the Lord.
Rick leaves behind his “hon” Mary Ann, his partner, inspiration, caretaker and wife of 55 years; his children— Julie “Sweetie” of Charlotte, North Carolina, Richard Jr. “Buddy Boy Pal” of Los Angeles, California, and Dawn “Muffy” of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; his sister Vonnie (Wayne) Poppens of Larchwood, Iowa; his brothers, Bob of Camanche, Iowa, and Duane Middlen of Yankton, South Dakota; and his father, Joel Middlen of Larchwood, Iowa.
Rick was preceded in death by his mother Adeline (Swenson) Middlen and niece Nicole Middlen.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorials be directed to the Kessler Foundation for Traumatic Brain Injury Research.
