Nov. 11, 1945 – July 16, 2019

Rick Middlen lived two lives. The first was 46 years as a fearless adven­turer, followed by 27 years as servant of the Lord. On July 16 Rick passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at San­ford Centennial Hospice Cottage. Rick had a larger than life personality and lit up a room when he en­tered.

Visitation took place at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, South Da­kota, 4-6 p.m. on Thurs­day, July 18. Rick’s funeral was 11 a.m. Friday, July 19 at United Church of Christ in Larchwood, Iowa. The family invited their guests to join them for lunch and a time of memories and fellowship following the funeral service on Friday at the golf course in Larch­wood. Private family buri­al was Saturday, July 20 at Hills of Rest in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Rick was an accom­plished businessman due to a combination of per­sonality and brains. He evolved his love of sprint car racing into several successful businesses—Corbett-Middlen, Exhaust Pros, Northern Exhaust Warehouse, and Irontuff Manufacturing.

Rick’s love of speed re­sulted in induction into the Huset’s Speedway Hall of Fame in 2004. He also holds a World Air-Speed record for a flight from Sioux Falls to Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Rick faced multiple chal­lenges in his life, including surviving polio as a child as well as a near-fatal plane crash that left him disabled. When he lost his mobility, he gained a new faith in the Lord.

Rick leaves behind his “hon” Mary Ann, his part­ner, inspiration, caretaker and wife of 55 years; his children— Julie “Sweetie” of Charlotte, North Caroli­na, Richard Jr. “Buddy Boy Pal” of Los Angeles, Califor­nia, and Dawn “Muffy” of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; his sister Vonnie (Wayne) Poppens of Larchwood, Iowa; his brothers, Bob of Camanche, Iowa, and Duane Middlen of Yank­ton, South Dakota; and his father, Joel Middlen of Larchwood, Iowa.

Rick was preceded in death by his mother Ade­line (Swenson) Middlen and niece Nicole Middlen.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorials be directed to the Kessler Foundation for Traumatic Brain Injury Re­search.

