Sassy Cakes by Ashly is named Chamber Business of the Month

Sassy Cakes by Ashly is this month’s Business of the Month. Look for the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce’s featured business each month, right here in the Lake Benton Valley Journal.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Sassy Cakes by Ashly, the first featured business recognized as the Chamber Business of the Month. The Chamber will feature one local member each month, promoting the business and informing community members of the many goods and services Lake Benton has to offer.
Ashly Nordmeyer, owner of Sassy Cakes, started her cupcake business in her home in February 2018. She was first licensed as a Minnesota Cottage Food Producer, which limited her to earning up to $18,000 a year through her business. Nordmeyer’s cupcakes were such a hit that she soon realized she needed to move into a commercial kitchen. In May 2019, Nordmeyer moved into the kitchen of the Lake Benton Area Community and Event Center and became a Retail Food Handler.
