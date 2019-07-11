Sassy Cakes by Ashly is named Chamber Business of the Month



Sassy Cakes by Ashly is this month’s Business of the Month. Look for the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce’s featured business each month, right here in the Lake Benton Valley Journal.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Sassy Cakes by Ashly, the first featured busi­ness recognized as the Cham­ber Business of the Month. The Chamber will feature one local member each month, promot­ing the business and inform­ing community members of the many goods and services Lake Benton has to offer.

Ashly Nordmeyer, owner of Sassy Cakes, started her cup­cake business in her home in February 2018. She was first licensed as a Minnesota Cot­tage Food Producer, which lim­ited her to earning up to $18,000 a year through her business. Nordmey­er’s cupcakes were such a hit that she soon realized she needed to move into a commercial kitchen. In May 2019, Nordmeyer moved into the kitchen of the Lake Benton Area Community and Event Center and became a Re­tail Food Handler.

