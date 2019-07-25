Schaleks of Hendricks are Lincoln County Farm Family of the Year
July 25, 2019
The Schalek family farm of Hendricks has been named Lincoln County’s “2019 Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota.
The Schalek family farm is a five-generation farm going back to Duane and Barb’s grandparents traveling from Poland to start their adventure. Although the face of the operation has changed many times through the generations, working the land and raising livestock has always been a way of life for the family.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login