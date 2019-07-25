Schaleks of Hendricks are Lincoln County Farm Family of the Year

The Schalek family farm of Hendricks has been named Lincoln County’s “2019 Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota.

The Schalek family farm is a five-generation farm going back to Duane and Barb’s grandparents trav­eling from Poland to start their adventure. Although the face of the operation has changed many times through the generations, working the land and raising livestock has al­ways been a way of life for the family.

