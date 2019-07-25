“Shrek: The Musical” opens July 25 at the Lake Benton Opera House



A cast of 61 will present “Shrek: the Musical” at the Lake Benton Opera House, opening July 25.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Opera House will present “Shrek: The Musial” for 10 performances beginning July 27. A cast of 61 will bring the popular DreamWorks animated movie to life on their stage.

Set in a mythical “once upon a time” sort of land, “Shrek: The Musical” is the story of a hulking green ogre (played by Alan Rie­del of Brookings) who, after be­ing mocked and feared his entire life by anything that crosses his path, retreats to an ugly green swamp to exist in happy isola­tion…

