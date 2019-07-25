“Shrek: The Musical” opens July 25 at the Lake Benton Opera House
July 25, 2019
A cast of 61 will present “Shrek: the Musical” at the Lake Benton Opera House, opening July 25.
By Mark Wilmes
The Lake Benton Opera House will present “Shrek: The Musial” for 10 performances beginning July 27. A cast of 61 will bring the popular DreamWorks animated movie to life on their stage.
Set in a mythical “once upon a time” sort of land, “Shrek: The Musical” is the story of a hulking green ogre (played by Alan Riedel of Brookings) who, after being mocked and feared his entire life by anything that crosses his path, retreats to an ugly green swamp to exist in happy isolation…
