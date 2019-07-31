Summer reading programs end on the wild side
The Lake Benton Public Library hosted a petting zoo at Hole-in-the-Mountain Park on Friday, July 26. Community members were encouraged to take a walk on the wild side and meet cute and cuddly critters, such as raccoons, goats and alpacas.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Public Library’s Summer Reading Program (SRP) ended last week with two finale events. The preschool through fifth grade readers celebrated with a petting zoo and prizes. The sixth through 12th grade reading group traveled back in time visit Laura Ingalls Wilder historical sites.
Throughout the summer, 40 SRP readers participated in weekly reading groups…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.
Filed under Community | Comments Off
The sixth grade and up group traveled back in time to the Walnut Grove Museum to learn more about Laura Ingalls Wilder’s time there. While the group was at the museum, they visited a variety of vintage buildings and the site of the Ingalls family’s dugout located on Plum Creek in her books.
admin login