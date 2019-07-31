Summer reading programs end on the wild side



The Lake Benton Public Library hosted a petting zoo at Hole-in-the-Mountain Park on Friday, July 26. Community members were encouraged to take a walk on the wild side and meet cute and cuddly critters, such as raccoons, goats and alpacas.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Public Library’s Summer Read­ing Program (SRP) ended last week with two finale events. The preschool through fifth grade readers celebrated with a petting zoo and prizes. The sixth through 12th grade read­ing group traveled back in time visit Laura Ingalls Wilder historical sites.

Throughout the sum­mer, 40 SRP readers par­ticipated in weekly read­ing groups…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



The sixth grade and up group traveled back in time to the Walnut Grove Museum to learn more about Laura Ingalls Wilder’s time there. While the group was at the museum, they visited a variety of vintage buildings and the site of the Ingalls family’s dugout located on Plum Creek in her books.