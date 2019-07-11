Summer Rec fun on the lake
July 11, 2019
Filed under Community | Comments Off
Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester spoke to the kids at Summer Rec about water safety on Monday, July 8. During the Summer Rec program, kids had the chance to swim, ride on a boat, make crafts and learn about camping/survival skills. Meester is pictured above showing the kids the county’s police boat.
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login