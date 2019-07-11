Summer Rec fun on the lake

July 11, 2019

summer rec at lake DSC_0041
Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester spoke to the kids at Summer Rec about water safety on Monday, July 8. During the Summer Rec program, kids had the chance to swim, ride on a boat, make crafts and learn about camping/survival skills. Meester is pictured above showing the kids the county’s police boat.

