Take me out to the ball game



The Lake Benton t-ball team posed for a photo last week. The t-ball program teaches kids the basics of playing ball. They work on hitting (from a tee), catching and running bases. Pictured from left to right in front are Emily Deutz, Matthew McConnell, Grady Eickhoff, Harper Hurd, Hadley Hurd, Abby Sik, Malahna Bloom, Madelyn Castle and Gabby Hach. In back are Coach Brooklyn Nielsen, Addison Castle, Lyric McKee, Grayson Livermore, Will Deutz, Gabrielle Caraway, Pyper Johnson, Ben Houselog, Coleson Slegers, Aubryn Stuefen and Coach Jesse Busselman. Not pictured are Ethan and Ashtyn Olson and Lauren Wurtz.

