Wander back in time at the Benton-Fremont Days celebration

By Shelly Finzen

Wander through a simpler time at Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park this weekend. Join in all the fun at Benton-Fremont Days, which will include the 21st annual Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous, the seventh annual Tatonka Knap-in, and the seventh annual Picker’s Paradise repurposing event.

The fun begins on Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. as vendors and campers set up for the weekend. The pickers will share their repurposed wares and the knappers will demonstrate the recreation of Native American artifacts. An open mic will begin at 5 p.m.

