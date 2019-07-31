Warner to perform at Benton- Fremont/Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous



By Shelly Finzen

The Benton Fremont/Te Tonka Ha celebration will include a special musical treat this year. Dennis Warner, a Minnesota folk singer, songwriter and entertainer, will be featured on Saturday at Hole-in-the-Mountain Park.

Warner has been performing professionally since he was in college, approximately 36 years ago. “When I think about it that sounds like a long time!” he said, “The great thing about it is that I feel like I’m still learning, improving and making music better than I ever have.”

