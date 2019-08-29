All good things come to an end



The By the Teens, For the Teens celebrated the end of summer on Saturday, Aug. 24, with a picnic and a movie. After four successful years of supporting the Lake Benton Public Library and the Lake Benton Community, the group formally decided to disband due to overly busy schedules and a lack of new membership. Members pictured are Gabby Thooft, Alyssa Kotsala, Zoey Greer and Anika Finzen in front, and Arthur Finzen, Noah Greer and Megan Grimsrud (honorary member) in back. Not pictured is Alexis Christensen.

