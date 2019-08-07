Buffalo Ridge Chorale will start rehearsals for fall concert
August 7, 2019
Rehearsals for the Buffalo Ridge Chorale will start Thursday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Hendricks, and will be held each Thursday prior to the concert on Oct. 20 at Christ Lutheran Church. All individuals with an interest in singing are encouraged to join the group. No auditions are required but a commitment to rehearsals is essential.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login