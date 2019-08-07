Buffalo Ridge Chorale will start rehearsals for fall concert

Rehearsals for the Buf­falo Ridge Chorale will start Thursday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Hendricks, and will be held each Thurs­day prior to the concert on Oct. 20 at Christ Lutheran Church. All individuals with an interest in sing­ing are encouraged to join the group. No auditions are required but a com­mitment to rehearsals is essential.

