City ordinance violations becoming a big problem for Lake Benton council
August 22, 2019
The City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday evening. Trustees Mark Dunn and Rosie DeZeeuw were absent due to family concerns.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton City Council met for the regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 19. Trustees Mark Dunn and Rosie DeZeeuw were absent from the meeting due to family concerns.
City Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper spoke to the council about several concerns. Draper said the water system maps have not been updated since 1968. He requested that the city approve a GPS/GIS mapping of the water system, to be completed by the Minnesota Rural Water Association. The estimated cost will be $8,500…
