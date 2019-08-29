Coach Farnham looks ahead at the 2019 football season



Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 23 Grant DeRuyter escapes the grasp of Baltic’s No. 21 Easton Nordbye during the first quarter of the Elks’ 40-6 loss to the Bulldogs Friday night in Elkton, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton football season began last Friday with a home game against the Baltic Bulldogs. As the team has been pre­paring for the 2019 sea­son, Coach Tal Farnham commented on the upcom­ing season.

The 2018 regular season ended for the Elks with a 5-4 record. The average number of rushing yards in the 2018 season was 189 and the average pass­ing yards totaled 78 yards. The team scored and av­erage of 19.55 points per game and gave up and av­erage of 26.22 points in the 2018 season.

