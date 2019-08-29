Coach Farnham looks ahead at the 2019 football season
Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 23 Grant DeRuyter escapes the grasp of Baltic’s No. 21 Easton Nordbye during the first quarter of the Elks’ 40-6 loss to the Bulldogs Friday night in Elkton, South Dakota.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton football season began last Friday with a home game against the Baltic Bulldogs. As the team has been preparing for the 2019 season, Coach Tal Farnham commented on the upcoming season.
The 2018 regular season ended for the Elks with a 5-4 record. The average number of rushing yards in the 2018 season was 189 and the average passing yards totaled 78 yards. The team scored and average of 19.55 points per game and gave up and average of 26.22 points in the 2018 season.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
