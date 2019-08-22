Cross country teams preparing for the new season



The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country teams are preparing for the upcoming season. Their first meet will be Aug. 30.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country team is get­ting ready for their 2019 season. The first meet for the team will be Aug. 30 at Madison, South Dako­ta. Coach Mark Harming spoke about his teams.

“The cross country team is looking forward to a strong season. The team ended 2018 with the var­sity boys qualifying for the state meet, finishing third in the region. All three team scorers were fresh­men and the team has a promising future,” accord­ing to Harming.

