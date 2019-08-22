Cross country teams preparing for the new season
August 22, 2019
The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country teams are preparing for the upcoming season. Their first meet will be Aug. 30.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country team is getting ready for their 2019 season. The first meet for the team will be Aug. 30 at Madison, South Dakota. Coach Mark Harming spoke about his teams.
“The cross country team is looking forward to a strong season. The team ended 2018 with the varsity boys qualifying for the state meet, finishing third in the region. All three team scorers were freshmen and the team has a promising future,” according to Harming.
