Elks chomped by the Bulldogs in home opener



Families of cheerleaders, statisticians, coaches and football players were honored at Friday night’s football game. Travis Smith and mom Tami Benck posed for a photo before the season opener.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton Elks opened the 2019 football season with a loss against the Baltic Bulldogs. The Bulldogs chomped the Elks, 40-6. Before the game began, parents and families of the cheerleaders, statisti­cians, players and coaches were honored with carna­tions.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.