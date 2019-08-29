Elks chomped by the Bulldogs in home opener
August 29, 2019
Families of cheerleaders, statisticians, coaches and football players were honored at Friday night’s football game. Travis Smith and mom Tami Benck posed for a photo before the season opener.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks opened the 2019 football season with a loss against the Baltic Bulldogs. The Bulldogs chomped the Elks, 40-6. Before the game began, parents and families of the cheerleaders, statisticians, players and coaches were honored with carnations.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
