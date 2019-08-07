Fair 2019
August 7, 2019
Alex Sanderson showed off her sorting skills during Friday Night’s Ranch Rodeo.
Madelyn Castle was one of the many fairgoers who enjoyed the bouncy houses at the Lincoln County Fair.
For more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal. See the champions and more fair photos in the Fair Souvenir, coming out next week.Filed under Community | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login