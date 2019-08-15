Family dedicates Koster memorial park bench



On Saturday, July 27, a number of bloodline relatives met to dedicate a memorial park bench honoring Leonard Koster. Lenny was the county park manager from 1974-1989. Pictured from left to right are Karrie Koster Sory, James Koster, Staci Utoft Phelps, Sharron Koster Utoft, Brody Jones (great-grandson), Dean Koster and Michelle Koster Hodne. The bench is located at Hole-in-the-Mountain Park, right outside the chalet. The three grandkids and Jim enjoyed skiing and tubing on “The Hill,” and the bench is facing uphill.

