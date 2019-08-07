Ford, owner of pet retirement home and a former show dog
Paulette Ford, owner of a pet retirement home in Hendricks, sits with her former show dog, Rogue.
By Violet Nelson
Paulette Ford operates a pet retirement home out of her home on Division Street in Hendricks. Animals placed in a pet retirement home are not adopted out but remain at the home for the duration of their lives. Paulette takes in elderly dogs and cats, allowing their retirement to be happy with lots of love and affection until their death. She takes in pets belonging to people she knows, including a wolfhound breeder, the Marshall Pet Rescue where she is a board member, and pets that have come through the Hendricks Vet Clinic, where she used to work following her retirement from the medical field. Her limit is only two dogs and up to five cats.
