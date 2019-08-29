FY2020 budget discussed by the county board at regular meeting



Vince Robinson and Lisa Graphenteen of DSI spoke to the county board regarding the ITC broadband grant application at the Aug. 20 meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20. All commissioners were present for the meeting.

Vince Robinson and Lisa Graphenteen, both of DSI, requested board approval for a resolution supporting the ITC Broadband Grant Application. ITC is applying for a $5 million grant. If the grant is approved by the state, Lincoln County’s contribution to the border-to-border project would be decreased to $2 million, and $1 million would be applied to the cost of bringing broadband to Hendricks.

