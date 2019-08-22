Henry Sollie Post No. 10 finds a home

August 22, 2019

legion DSC_0024 (1)
Pictured are Gary Nordmeyer, Don Evers, Brooks Bennett of First Security Bank, Lake Benton, Mike Carpenter, and Tony Dunn in front of the new American Legion Hall, which was the former Lake Benton Community Center. The Legion received a grant from the L.A. Amundson Ohana Foundation. The grant money was used toward the purchase of the building.

