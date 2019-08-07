Hypnotist show draws a big crowd at the County Fair
Randy Buker presented his Dream Weaver Comedy Hypnotism show at the Lincoln County Fair Friday evening.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The 2019 Lincoln County Fair ended Sunday, Aug. 4. On Friday, Aug. 2, Randy Buker from Alexandria presented his Dream Weaver Comedy Hypnosis show. Before the end of the show, not only were the seats of the Outdoor Free Stage filled, the area around the stage was full of spectators as well.
Buker has been working in the field of hypnosis for more than 10 years. He became certified as a clinical hypnotist in 2008. He said that he began training for his shows the following year, with his first comedy show in 2009. Buker worked as a clinical hypnotist and continued in that field until March of 2018.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
