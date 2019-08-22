Jeanine Willts

Nov. 17, 1935 – Aug. 13, 2019

Jeanine R. Willts, age 83 of Sibley, Iowa and previously of Tyler, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Heartwood Heights in Sibley. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will occur at a later date at Gilman Cemetery in Ashton, Iowa. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. To view Jeanine’s full life history or sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Jeanine Rae Willts was born Nov. 17, 1935 to Myron and Anna (Hohensee) Johnson in Worthington. She was united in marriage to Gordon Willts on June 21, 1957. Jeanine had a 40-year career as a nurse’s aide at A.L. Vadheim Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her daughters Pamela (Todd) Juber of Sibley, Iowa, and Lisa Willts (Don Gonser) of Vancouver, Washington; three grandchildren; sister-in-law Elaine Reitsma; several special cousins, and numerous friends in Tyler and Sibley. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon and her parents.