Lady Elks receive AVCA academic excellence award



The E-LB volleyball team earned the AVCA Team Academic Award.

By Shelly Finzen

According to a press release from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), the Elkton-Lake Benton Volleyball team was recently honored with the AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2018-2019 season. They are one of 444 high school teams to receive this honor.

