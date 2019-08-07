Lady Elks receive AVCA academic excellence award

August 7, 2019

file ELB VB DSC_0045
The E-LB volleyball team earned the AVCA Team Academic Award.

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

 
According to a press release from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), the Elkton-Lake Benton Volleyball team was recently honored with the AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2018-2019 season. They are one of 444 high school teams to receive this honor.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off