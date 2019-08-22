Lady Elks season opener Aug. 27



Elkton-Lake Benton’s Lady Elks volleyball season is in progress. Their first game of the season, the home opener and Parents’ Night, will be Tuesday, Aug. 27. Pictured left to right in front are Carlie Bolish, Kayla Goertz, Tristin Basham, Rachael Krog and McKenna Krog; in the middle row are Sydney Boersma, Tevan Erickson, Julia Drietz, Jesse Busselman, Brooklyn Nielsen, Emma Kampmann, Alex Sanderson and Aubrey Schindler; and in the back row are Kinsley Krog, Jadyn Seiler, Emily Robbins, Martina Font, Emily Miller, Hannah Krog, Aubrey Wirth, Kailyn Drietz and Madisyn Nielsen. Not pictured are Autumn Tooley and Aubree Bales.

By Shelly Finzen

The 2019 volleyball sea­son has begun for the Elk­ton-Lake Benton Lady Elks. The home opener game against Castlewood, which will also be the team’s first game of the season and Parents’ Night, will take place in Elkton, South Da­kota on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Parents will be honored by the team just before the be­ginning of the varsity game, which begins at 6 p.m.

Starter Baylee Jandahl graduated at the end of the 2018-19 school year. Returning this year are Au­brey Wirth, Jesse Bussel­man, Emily Miller, Hannah Krog, Julia Drietz, Brooklyn Nielsen, and Rachael Krog.

