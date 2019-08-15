Lake Benton Elementary open house and book fair is Tuesday



The Lake Benton Elementary Back to School Open House will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

By Shelly Finzen

School begins for Lake Benton Elementary School students on Thursday, Aug. 22. As a welcome back celebration, students and their families are invited to the Back to School Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The open house is an opportunity for students to bring their school supplies into the school early and meet their teachers. With three new teachers, this year’s open house will be a great opportunity for students, parents and community members to meet the new additions to the Lake Benton Elementary School family.

