Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club takes care of area seniors
August 15, 2019
Valley Manor residents enjoyed a fish fry sponsored by the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club on Saturday, Aug. 10.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club received a large donation of fish last week from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). According to Ila Christensen, the DNR completed a survey of fish on Lake Benton Lake last week and the “nets were loaded.” The DNR gave the fish they caught to the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club, who cleaned and prepared them for the residents of Lake Benton Valley Manor.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
