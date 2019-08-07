Old and new, a variety of traditions found at Benton-Fremont Days



Dennis Warner performed Saturday afternoon at Benton-Fremont Days. He shared a variety of folk songs including “Beads on One String.” The audience enjoyed the concert.

By Shelly Finzen

Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park was the site of Benton-Fremont Days, which included the 21st annual Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous, the seventh annual TeTonka Knap-in, and the seventh annual Pickers Paradise this past weekend, July 31 through Aug. 4. Many Benton-Fremont traditions were carried through this year, however, there were new additions to the celebration as well.

The weather was beautiful for the celebration and several vendors, knappers and reenactors were on hand for the weekend…

