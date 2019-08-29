Open House and business of the upcoming school year discussed



The Lake Benton School Board discussed business for the new school year.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regu­lar meeting on Wednes­day, Aug. 21. All board members were present, as well as Superintendent Loy Woelber and Principal Jeff Hansen.

Third grade teacher An­gie Coe and School Librari­an Shelly Finzen were both on hand and spoke about the Aug. 20 School Open House…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.