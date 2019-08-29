Open House and business of the upcoming school year discussed
August 29, 2019
The Lake Benton School Board discussed business for the new school year.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 21. All board members were present, as well as Superintendent Loy Woelber and Principal Jeff Hansen.
Third grade teacher Angie Coe and School Librarian Shelly Finzen were both on hand and spoke about the Aug. 20 School Open House…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login