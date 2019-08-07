Pluto Boes Legal is August Business of the Month



Pluto Boes has been named the August Business of the Month. Pictured left to right in front are Paralegal Traci Sherman and Legal Assistant Amy Robinson; in back are Attorney Melanie Boes and Attorney Callyn Bedker.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Pluto Boes Legal has been named August’s Business of the Month. Congratulations to Pluto Boes Legal, located at 106 Center Street. If you have time this week, stop by their office to see what they have to offer.

Pluto Boes Legal moved to Lake Benton from Tyler in February of this year. They are a law firm which works primarily in the areas of guardianship and conservatorship, medical assistance planning, estate planning and business and farm succession planning. In addition to the Lake Benton office, which is their main office, there is a satellite office in St. Anthony as well.

