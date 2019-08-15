Samuel Hedge

Sept. 18, 1937 – Aug. 4, 2019

Samuel R. Hedge, age 81, of Lake Benton and Tracy, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4 at Unity Point Hospi­tal in Sioux City, Iowa. A funeral service was held Friday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation was two hours prior to the service. Interment was in Diamond Lake Cemetery in Diamond Lake Town­ship of Lincoln County. Ar­rangements were entrust­ed to Hartquist Funeral Home – Lake Benton Cha­pel. To view Sam’s full life history or sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Samuel Raymond Hedge was born Sept. 18, 1937 in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Sam was raised on the fam­ily farm south of Jackson, where he graduated from high school in 1955. He enjoyed many activities during his youth includ­ing FFA, 4-H, and football. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to the neighbors. He had a lifetime interest in horses and as a young man he successfully competed in many horse racing events. Sam was also a pi­lot, starting in high school and young adulthood. He went on to become a crop duster and regional pilot. Sam furthered his educa­tion at North Dakota State University where he con­tinued to put his love of football to use as an offen­sive lineman and middle linebacker. He transferred to Mankato State Univer­sity in Mankato, where he graduated with a degree in agriculture in 1959. College also led him to the love of his life, Annette Mangen, whom he mar­ried on Sept. 25, 1959 at St. Bartholomew‘s Church in Wayzata. The couple made their first home in Fairmont, and relocated several times before put­ting down roots on their family farm in Amiret in 1973. Sam and Annette enjoyed spending more and more of their time at the lake home they ac­quired on Lake Benton in 1986.

Sam’s career was fo­cused mainly around farming and trucking throughout his entire life. He had over 40 years of experience in the truck­ing industry and accom­plished over three mil­lion accident-free driving miles over his career. In 1994, Sam was awarded the title of Independent Contractor of the Year in the small fleet category by the Independent Truck­ers Association. This award and several other accolades, including a new semi-tractor, were awarded to Sam at the International Corpora­tion’s ceremony in Palm Desert, California. His business continues today under the ownership and guidance of his son, Matt. Sam was also honored by the trucking industry by being named as a cap­tain of America’s Road Team in 1995. His career taught him an unrivaled memory of the country’s roads and U.S. landmarks that were definitely more reliable than any GPS he could find. On Sunday, Aug. 4, Sam passed away at Unity Point Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. He was 81 years, 10 months, and 17 days of age.

Sam was baptized and confirmed at the family church in Jackson County, and was a current mem­ber of Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. He volunteered his time with the Diamond Lake Cem­etery Association and was president of the Lake Ben­ton Lake Association and the Lake Benton Lake Im­provement District. Some of Sam’s favorite memo­ries were of the days spent traveling the country with his wife and beloved dog, Corky, by his side. He will be remembered for his ability to tell a great story, and his magnetic person­ality that made everyone who crossed his path feel comfortable enough to open up to him and be­come a friend.

Sam is lovingly remem­bered by his wife Annette Hedge; five children—Pa­tricia (Mark) Mundahl of Minnetrista, Peg (Doug) Becker of Hinton, Iowa, Jennifer (Doug) Carlson of Eden Prairie, Matthew (Eileen) Hedge of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Mark (Nancy) Hedge of Chanhassen; 11 grand­children— Erin and Mat­thew (Laura) Mundahl, David (Steph) and Alexis Becker, Sadie, Shelby and Tess Hedge, Jacob and Grace Carlson, and Tyler and Brittany Heim; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Levi Becker.