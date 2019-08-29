School days are here again…

August 29, 2019

Even though there were bouncy houses and they were popular, students also enjoyed playing on the playground equipment.

Teachers throughout the school welcomed Lake Benton Elementary students during the Aug. 20 open house. Mrs. Christianson, Clifford Rupp and Brooklyn Demuth were all smiles as Mrs. C. helped her students set up their desks.

