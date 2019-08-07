Sheriff Meester gives presentation on local law enforcement options



Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester spoke to the Lake Benton City Council concerning contracting with the county for law enforcement coverage of the city.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 5. All council members were present.

Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester spoke to the council about contracting with the county for police coverage in the city. Mayor Bob Worth requested specific coverage amounts when Meester was originally contacted. Meester provided his estimated rates for those amounts, as well as smaller coverage lengths…

