Staying active in Lincoln County

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has sought appli­cations to host Walkable Community Workshops. According to the MDH website, walkable com­munities make it easier for people to be physically active, foster social con­nections and improve ac­cess to everyday destina­tions. In short, walkable communities are healthy, thriving communities!

Thanks to a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MDH will make available up to $5,000 to areas to support implementation priorities identified dur­ing the workshop. After the workshop, local com­munities will receive on­going technical assistance from MDH to implement their action plans. Four Minnesota communities applied for and have been chosen for the project: The City of Red Wing; Glendale Townhomes family housing—Prospect Park neighborhood, Min­neapolis; Lincoln County; and the City of Fergus Falls.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.