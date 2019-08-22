Staying active in Lincoln County
By Mark Wilmes
Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has sought applications to host Walkable Community Workshops. According to the MDH website, walkable communities make it easier for people to be physically active, foster social connections and improve access to everyday destinations. In short, walkable communities are healthy, thriving communities!
Thanks to a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MDH will make available up to $5,000 to areas to support implementation priorities identified during the workshop. After the workshop, local communities will receive ongoing technical assistance from MDH to implement their action plans. Four Minnesota communities applied for and have been chosen for the project: The City of Red Wing; Glendale Townhomes family housing—Prospect Park neighborhood, Minneapolis; Lincoln County; and the City of Fergus Falls.
