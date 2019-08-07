Timothy Silcott is no dummy, and neither is his partner



Timothy Silcott and his ventriloquism partner Rawley spoke to those who attended the Benton-Fremont church service last Sunday morning.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Children from Lake Ben­ton’s First Baptist Church and other Lake Benton churches had a special treat last week. Timothy and Jane Silcott of Altoona, Iowa, led a week-long vaca­tion Bible school program. The Silcotts incorporate a unique element into their ministry, ventriloquism, and object lessons (sleight of hand magic tricks). As an added blessing to the community, Silcott and his partner Rawley spoke dur­ing the church service at the Benton-Fremont Days celebration.

Silcott said he has been using ventriloquism and object lessons in his min­istry for 36 years.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.