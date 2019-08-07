Timothy Silcott is no dummy, and neither is his partner
Timothy Silcott and his ventriloquism partner Rawley spoke to those who attended the Benton-Fremont church service last Sunday morning.
By Shelly Finzen
Children from Lake Benton’s First Baptist Church and other Lake Benton churches had a special treat last week. Timothy and Jane Silcott of Altoona, Iowa, led a week-long vacation Bible school program. The Silcotts incorporate a unique element into their ministry, ventriloquism, and object lessons (sleight of hand magic tricks). As an added blessing to the community, Silcott and his partner Rawley spoke during the church service at the Benton-Fremont Days celebration.
Silcott said he has been using ventriloquism and object lessons in his ministry for 36 years.
