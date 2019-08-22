Tonic Sol Fa will perform at Opera House this month

August 22, 2019

tonic02
Tickets to the Tonic Sol Fa concert that will take place Aug. 31 at the Lake Benton Opera House are selling quickly. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity. “They are a great a-capella group,” one community member recently said. Tickets can be purchased through the Opera House website.

Filed under Community | Comments Off