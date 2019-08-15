Volunteers make the world go ‘round



Beverly Wilson of Ivanhoe and Dale Artz of Hendricks were named Lincoln County Outstanding Senior Citizens for 2019.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Volunteerism makes the world go ‘round, or so it would appear. According to the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), also known as Americorps and Seniorcorps, 35.4% of Minnesota residents volunteered in 2015, making Minnesota second-ranked in the nation for volunteerism. According to A.C.E. Coordinator Rosanne Lasnetski, each year the Lincoln County Active Generations (formerly the Lincoln County Council on Aging) meets and nominates county residents “who have done outstanding things in the county.” This year’s Outstanding Senior Citizens are Dale Artz of Hendricks and Beverly Wilson of Ivanhoe.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.