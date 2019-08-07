Wilmes, 17th Friend of the Opera House

August 7, 2019

Lake Benton Opera House Chairman David Norgaard (left) presented Mark Wilmes as the 17th Friend of the Opera House before Saturday evening’s performance of “Shrek: The Musical.” Wilmes has been with the organization for the past 28 years as an actor, director, board member and president of the corporation.

