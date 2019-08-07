Wilmes, 17th Friend of the Opera House
August 7, 2019
Filed under Community | Comments Off
Lake Benton Opera House Chairman David Norgaard (left) presented Mark Wilmes as the 17th Friend of the Opera House before Saturday evening’s performance of “Shrek: The Musical.” Wilmes has been with the organization for the past 28 years as an actor, director, board member and president of the corporation.
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login