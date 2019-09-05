2019 Intermediate 4-H general livestock judging contest



Intermediate Team Second Place Sheep, left to right, Ava Schoenfeld, Reese Anderson (Jackson County), Maxwell Johnson and Matt Weber.

Hundreds of Minnesota 4-H’ers spend their sum­mer evenings looking at cattle, pigs, and sheep, determining the best rea­son to place one animal over another. Experience in judging livestock helps a participant select future projects and replacements for their own herd ven­tures. The judging experi­ence truly helps 4-H mem­bers base their decisions on sound reasons and implement several new life skills. The intermedi­ate division includes 4-H members who have com­pleted 6th–8th grade.

