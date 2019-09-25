A celebration of “Thanks” for Mrs. Rouge
September 25, 2019
Former Lake Benton teachers Mary Haugen, left, and Marijane Borressen, right, joined in Mrs. Rouge’s sendoff. Haugen retired in 2016 and Borressen retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Staff of Lake Benton Elementary School gathered to wish former first grade teacher Deb Rouge all the best on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Rouge retired after several years as a paraprofessional and 32 years of teaching.
