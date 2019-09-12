Antique appraiser Mark Moran returns to Plum Creek libraries



Mark Moran will again tour the Plum Creek Regional Library System, with his first appraisal event to be held in Lake Benton on Monday, Sept. 23.

By Shelly Finzen

The Plum Creek Regional Library System will once again sponsor free antique appraisals by expert appraiser Mark Moran. Moran toured the region in early 2018.

Moran is the author of dozens of antique reference guides. His resume also includes formerly serving as senior editor of antiques and collectibles books for Krause Publications in Iola, Wisconsin, a contributing editor for Antique Trader magazine, serving as editor of Antique Review East magazine, as producer of Atlantique City, an antique show held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and as editorial director of F+W Media’s Antiques Group…

