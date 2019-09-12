Badgers defeat the Elks



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 23 Grant DeRuyter makes a tackle on Arlington-Lake Preston’s Tate Larsen during the first quarter of the Elks’ 20-6 loss to the Badgers Friday night in Lake Preston, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elks faced the Arlington-Lake Preston Badgers on Friday, Sept. 6. Though the Elks played hard and improved over their first game, the Badgers defeated the Elks, 20-6.

Mathew Nibbe led the Elks in yards gained in running plays, Friday night. He carried the ball 10 times for a total gain of 12 yards…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.