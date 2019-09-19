City ahead in FEMA application process thanks to Christensen’s efforts



Lake Benton Fire Chief Scott Christensen, left, and Mike Czech spoke to the council about applying for a grant from the Minnesota Fire Marshall for funds to purchase a special washing machine and dryer for cleaning the department’s new turnout gear. The council approved applying for the grant.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 16. Before the meeting, a public hearing intended to allow citizens to give input on the progress of the Small Cities Development Grant currently in process was held. There were no citizens in attendance.

City Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper spoke to the council regarding the progress of the application to FEMA for emergency funding from weather-related damage caused in the city…

