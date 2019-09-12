Cross Country JV men improve times in second meet
September 12, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton junior varsity cross country teams hit the ground running this season. They competed in their first meet on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the John Collignon Invitational, which took place in Madison, South Dakota. There were four boys running in the first JV meet, Garrett Neill, Caedmon Bressler, Raph Johnson and Ashton Neill.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
