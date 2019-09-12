Cross Country runners compete in two meets

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton varsity Cross Country team started their 2019 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the John Collignon Invitational meet in Madison, South Dakota. Only two boys and a girl ran for E-LB in this meet at the varsity level….

The E-LB Cross Country Team ran in their second meet of the season on Sat­urday, Sept. 7 in the Deu­brook Invitational, which took place in White, South Dakota. Lorden and Harm­ing were joined by Hunter Riley and Danial Nelson in this meet, qualifying the E-LB as a team. Hemmen was the only varsity girl to run in the meet…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.