Cross Country runners compete in two meets
September 12, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton varsity Cross Country team started their 2019 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the John Collignon Invitational meet in Madison, South Dakota. Only two boys and a girl ran for E-LB in this meet at the varsity level….
The E-LB Cross Country Team ran in their second meet of the season on Saturday, Sept. 7 in the Deubrook Invitational, which took place in White, South Dakota. Lorden and Harming were joined by Hunter Riley and Danial Nelson in this meet, qualifying the E-LB as a team. Hemmen was the only varsity girl to run in the meet…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
