E-LB marching band will strut their stuff Friday

By Shelly Finzen

This Friday, the Elkton-Lake Benton marching band will open their performance season by strutting their stuff at the Parker Pheasant Marching Festival in Parker, South Dakota.

This is the first year the E-LB marching band will participate in this festival. They had planned to also march in Dakota State Uni­versity’s Homecoming Parade on Saturday, but the event was can­celled due to flooding. The band will compete in the East Central Marching Festival in Arlington, South Dakota on Thursday, Sept. 26; the Lake Area Marching Fes­tival in Chester, South Dakota on Friday, Oct. 4; and the Sioux Val­ley Marching Festival in Volga, South Dakota on Friday, Oct. 11. Both high school and junior high bands will be performing at these competitions, according to director Ashlynne Terkildsen.

