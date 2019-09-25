Elk runners rank in top 10 in Arlington meet

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton cross country team competed in the Arlington Invitational meet on Tues­day, Sept. 17. The young men ran well and E-LB finished among the top 10 teams at both the JV and varsity level.

In the junior varsity meet, Garrett Neill led the Elks with a 15th place fin­ish. His time was 13:38.59. Caedmon Bressler was the next Elk to cross the finish line, finishing with a time of 15:18.88…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.