Elk runners rank in top 10 in Arlington meet
September 25, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton cross country team competed in the Arlington Invitational meet on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The young men ran well and E-LB finished among the top 10 teams at both the JV and varsity level.
In the junior varsity meet, Garrett Neill led the Elks with a 15th place finish. His time was 13:38.59. Caedmon Bressler was the next Elk to cross the finish line, finishing with a time of 15:18.88…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
