Elks go into overtime in Homecoming game, lose 24-22



Elk quarterback Matthew Nibbe prepares to pass down the field in Friday’s Homecoming game against the ORR Raiders.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elks played their Homecoming game on Fri­day, Sept. 13. They played their best game of the sea­son so far, and nearly won. After an intense four quar­ters, the score was tied. The Elks and ORR Raiders went into overtime, when the Radiers defeated the Elks by two points. The fi­nal score was 24-22.

The game was primar­ily a running game, with quarterback Matthew Nibbe running the ball 21 times for a gain of 122 yards. Bryson Sik ran 14 times, gaining 71 yards, and Grant DeRuyter ran four times, picking up 32 yards…

