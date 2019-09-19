Elks go into overtime in Homecoming game, lose 24-22
September 19, 2019
Elk quarterback Matthew Nibbe prepares to pass down the field in Friday’s Homecoming game against the ORR Raiders.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elks played their Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 13. They played their best game of the season so far, and nearly won. After an intense four quarters, the score was tied. The Elks and ORR Raiders went into overtime, when the Radiers defeated the Elks by two points. The final score was 24-22.
The game was primarily a running game, with quarterback Matthew Nibbe running the ball 21 times for a gain of 122 yards. Bryson Sik ran 14 times, gaining 71 yards, and Grant DeRuyter ran four times, picking up 32 yards…
